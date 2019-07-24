Nunes Kicks Off Intel’s Mueller Hearing With Angry Attack On FBI Probe

House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) leaned into Republicans’ “investigate the investigators” attack against former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation at the start of Wednesday’s hearing with Mueller.

“Welcome, everyone, to the last gasp of the Russia collusion conspiracy theory,” Nunes began.

Over several minutes, the Trump ally proceeded to name several Russia probe characters that Mueller had just told the House Judiciary Committee he could not discuss, including Fusion GPS, which commissioned the so-called “Steele Dossier,” and conservative bogeymen Bruce Ohr, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

Throughout, Nunes painted the Mueller probe as he has for months, as a political effort undertaken by Democrats.

“Like the Loch Ness Monster, they insist [evidence of collusion] is there, even if no one can find it,” Nunes said of Democrats, asserting later that real “collusion in plain sight” was between “Russia and the Democratic Party.”