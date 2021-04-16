Latest
1 hour ago ago
ICYMI: Your TPM Weekend News Roundup
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 28: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies during the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing titled “Evaluating the Trump Administration’s Policies on Iran, Iraq and the Use of Force,” in Rayburn Building on Friday, February 28, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
3 hours ago ago
IG Knocks Pompeo For Having State Staff Do Errands That Were ‘Personal In Nature’
4 hours ago ago
Republicans Flail At Saying Anything But ‘No’ To Infrastructure

New GOP Caucus Pushes Nativist Agenda With Calls For ‘Uniquely Anglo-Saxon Political Traditions’

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 03: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wears a "Trump Won" face mask as she arrives on the floor of the House to take the oath office on the year's opening session on January 3, 2021 in... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 03: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wears a "Trump Won" face mask as she arrives on the floor of the House to take the oath office on the year's opening session on January 3, 2021 in Washington, DC. Both chambers are holding rare Sunday sessions to open the new Congress as the Constitution requires. (Photo by Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 16, 2021 4:25 p.m.

A new “policy platform” document sprinkled with nativist and white supremacist language emerged Friday from a newly launched far-right caucus linked to Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ). The group is, according to the document, pushing for “uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions” and new infrastructure that “befits the progeny of European architecture.”

The document, first reported by Punchbowl News, appears to outline the policy posture of the “America First Caucus,” which has pledged “to follow in President Trump’s footsteps.”

It describes the United States as a nation “strengthened by a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions.” It calls for a pause in immigration and directly attacks immigrants who are “imported en-masse” and then “fail to contribute positively to the country.”

It employs similar language on infrastructure, calling for roads, bridges and buildings that uphold “the architectural, engineering and aesthetic value that befits the progeny of European architecture, whereby public infrastructure must be utilitarian as well as stunningly, classically beautiful, befitting a world power and source of freedom.”

On education, the caucus also says it will fight against a system that “has worked to actively undermine pride in America’s great history and is actively hostile to the civic and cultural assimilation necessary for a strong nation.”

Gosar, one of the lawmakers who according to Punchbowl News is behind the new caucus, came under fire in recent months for speaking at an event in February where far-right political commentator Nick Fuentes appeared to glorify the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and defend white supremacy.

At the event, called the America First Political Action Conference, Fuentes had declared that America needed to protect its “White demographic core.” 

Reps. Barry Moore (R-AL) and Louie Gohmert (R-TX), two Trump loyalists who joined in promoting false claims of election fraud, have also reportedly signed on as early caucus members, according to Punchbowl News.

Both have also been staunch supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Gohmert confirmed the caucus’s existence to House pool reporters on Friday afternoon, but said he would have to check whether he was a member of it.

In a nod to Trump’s election conspiracies, the seven-page document also promotes false claims about election fraud, citing rigged voting machines and manipulated election results.

The caucus pointed at mail-in voting as a prime target — making clear its intentions to advance restrictive voting laws that are already underway in a number of states.

“We will work towards an end to mail-in voting, implementation of national voter ID and substantive investigations into mass voter fraud perpetrated during the 2020 election,” it says.

Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: