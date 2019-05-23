Latest
Pelosi Brushes Off Conway’s Insults: ‘I’m Not Going To Talk About Her’

May 23, 2019 11:41 am

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday brushed off White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway’s digs at her.

Pelosi was holding her weekly press conference when a reporter asked her about Conway’s latest barb against her in their escalating feud.

“I’m not going to talk about her,” Pelosi said. “I responded as the speaker of the House to the President of the United States. Other conversations people want to have among themselves is up to them.”

