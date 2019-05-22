Conway Snarks Pelosi As WH Meeting Crumbles: ‘That’s Really Pro-Woman Of You’

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway reportedly took a dig at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday after President Donald Trump’s infrastructure meeting with Democratic leadership fell apart.

The New York Times reported on a testy exchange between Conway and Pelosi after Trump stormed out of the meeting scheduled with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) following a tirade about Democrats’ investigations into his finances.

“I knew he was looking for a way out,” Pelosi said in response to Trump’s walkout, according to the Times. “We were expecting this.”

Conway then asked Pelosi if she had “a direct response” to Trump’s complaints.

The House Speaker told Conway that she was going to respond to the President, not his staff, the Times reported.

“Really great,” Conway shot back. “That’s really pro-woman of you.”

The Wall Street Journal’s Natalie Andrews confirmed the exchange:

After Trump walked out, Pelosi talked to Dems. Kellyanne Conway asked her if she had a response forthe president.

Pelosi told Conway: I’m responding to the president, not staff. As everyone was leaving, Conway told Pelosi: “that’s really pro-woman of you”

-per source familiar — Natalie Andrews (@nataliewsj) May 22, 2019

After the brief meeting, Trump stormed out to the White House Rose Garden to give a press conference and rant about the Russia probe, House Democrats’ investigations, and Pelosi’s comment that he was “engaged in a cover-up.”

The President declared that he would only work with Democrats if they stopped investigating him.

h/t Raw Story.