Attorney Michael Avenatti speaks during a news conference with Battle Born Progress, a progressive communications organization, on August 31, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Avenatti is representing adult film actress/director Stormy Daniels in her cases against U.S. President Donald Trump and his former attorney Michael Cohen.
Avenatti Hit With New Charges, Accused Of Defrauding Stormy Daniels
Mnuchin Scraps Obama-Era Plan To Put Harriet Tubman On $20 Bill By 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump plays a round of golf at Trump Turnberry Luxury Collection Resortduring the U.S. President's first official visit to the United Kingdom on July 15, 2018 in Turnberry, Scotland. The President of the United States and First Lady, Melania Trump on their first official visit to the UK after yesterday's meetings with the Prime Minister and the Queen is in Scotland for private weekend stay at his Turnberry.
Report Finds Trump's Golf Has Cost Taxpayers $102 Million
Conway Snarks Pelosi As WH Meeting Crumbles: ‘That’s Really Pro-Woman Of You’

Carolyn Kaster/AP
By
May 22, 2019 3:29 pm

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway reportedly took a dig at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday after President Donald Trump’s infrastructure meeting with Democratic leadership fell apart.

The New York Times reported on a testy exchange between Conway and Pelosi after Trump stormed out of the meeting scheduled with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) following a tirade about Democrats’ investigations into his finances.

“I knew he was looking for a way out,” Pelosi said in response to Trump’s walkout, according to the Times. “We were expecting this.”

Conway then asked Pelosi if she had “a direct response” to Trump’s complaints.

The House Speaker told Conway that she was going to respond to the President, not his staff, the Times reported.

“Really great,” Conway shot back. “That’s really pro-woman of you.”

The Wall Street Journal’s Natalie Andrews confirmed the exchange:

After the brief meeting, Trump stormed out to the White House Rose Garden to give a press conference and rant about the Russia probe, House Democrats’ investigations, and Pelosi’s comment that he was “engaged in a cover-up.”

The President declared that he would only work with Democrats if they stopped investigating him.

h/t Raw Story.

