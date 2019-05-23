Kellyanne Conway Complains Pelosi Treats Her ‘Like I’m Her Maid’

The feud between White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continued on Thursday morning, with Conway claiming Pelosi treats her like a “maid.”

Conway appeared on Fox News to discuss President Donald Trump’s disastrous infrastructure meeting with Democratic leadership, during which he stormed out after telling Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) that he wouldn’t work with them until Democrats dropped their investigations of him.

In her interview on Fox, Conway jabbed at Pelosi again for refusing to talk to her during the meeting.

“She treats everybody like they’re her staff,” Conway said. “She treats me like I’m either her maid or her driver or her pilot or her makeup artist driver, and I’m not.”

Conway added that the House speaker is “not very pro-woman. She’s pro-some women.”

Conway and Pelosi reportedly tussled on Wednesday after Trump walked out of his infrastructure meeting with Democratic leadership. When the House speaker told Conway that she wanted to speak to Trump, not his staff, Conway replied sarcastically “That’s really pro-woman of you.”

