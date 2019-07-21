Rep. Nadler Says Trump Has Broken The Law ‘Six Ways From Sunday’

House Judiciary Committee chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said on Sunday that President Donald Trump had “violated the law six ways from Sunday” before and during special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

As House Oversight Committee Adam Schiff (D-CA) explained on Sunday, Nadler said the importance of having special counsel Robert Mueller testify publicly is to make sure Americans truly understand the findings in his investigation.

“We think it’s very important for the American people to hear directly what the facts are because this is a President who has violated the law six ways from Sunday,” Nadler told Fox News host Chris Wallace. “If anyone else had been accused of what the report finds the President had done, they would have been indicted.”

“It’s important that we not have a lawless administration and a lawless president,” he continued. “It’s important that the people see where we are at and what we’re doing. What were dealing with.”

Mueller will testify on Wednesday in front of both the House Judiciary Committee and House Intelligence Committee. However, the special counsel has stated that he won’t share any new information on his sweeping probe besides what he already wrote in his report.

Watch Nadler below: