Schiff: We Need Mueller’s Testimony So He Can Clearly Lay Out His Report To The Public

House Intelligence chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) explained on Sunday the importance of have special counsel Robert Mueller testify publicly this week.

CBS “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan asked Schiff what he hoped to learn from the testimony given that Mueller’s stated he won’t go beyond what’s already been said in his blockbuster report.

According to Schiff, it’s less about learning new information and more about making sure Americans know exactly what’s in the report without President Donald Trump and his administration’s distortions.

“Since most Americans in their busy lives haven’t had the opportunity to read that report, and it’s a pretty dry prosecutorial work product, we want Bob Mueller to bring it to life,” Schiff said. “To talk about what’s in that the report.”

“It’s a pretty damning set of facts that involve a presidential campaign in a close race welcoming help from a hostile foreign power,” he continued.

The California Democrat asserted that Trump keeps trying to “deceive” Americans about the facts of the report, which is why Democrats want Mueller to lay out the facts clearly.

“Who better to bring them to life then the man who did the investigation himself?” Schiff said. “We want the people to hear it directly from him.”

Mueller is scheduled to testify in front of both the House Intelligence and House Oversight committees on Wednesday.

Watch Schiff below: