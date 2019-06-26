Nadler Says Mueller’s Public Hearing Will Have A ‘Profound Impact’

House Judiciary Committee chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said Wednesday morning that special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress will have a “profound impact.”

Nadler fielded questions from journalists after it was announced that Mueller had agreed to testify in front of the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees on July 17.

“Do you think this would have such a profound impact that it could strengthen calls for an impeachment inquiry?” asked a reporter.

“Well, I don’t know. It might,” Nadler responded. “But I think it will have a profound impact because the Russians attacked our democracy. The Trump campaign certainly welcomed that assistance.”

The Judiciary chair said that Attorney General Bill Barr and President Donald Trump engaged in a “campaign of misinformation” about Mueller’s report.

“So I think it’s very important that the American people hear from Mr. Mueller as to what he did find, what the results of that two-year investigation were, and not have to rely on the misinformation spread by the attorney general or on reading the report, which most people haven’t done,” Nadler continued.

