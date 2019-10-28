Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 21: U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) speaks to members of the media after a vote to fund the government December 21, 2017 at the Capitol in Washington, DC. The Senate has pass a continuing resolution to temporary fund the government through January 19, 2018. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
34 mins ago
Collins Won’t Co-Sponsor Senate Resolution Condemning Impeachment Probe
45 mins ago
Giuliani Joined Trump Admin Discussions About Erdogan Foe Before Repping Trump
UNITED STATES - JULY 24: Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., makes a remark to the media about the testimony of former special counsel Robert Mueller before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
2 hours ago
You Asked For It, GOP: Full House Will Vote On The Process For Impeachment

Mo Brooks Backhandedly Compliments House Dems For Impeachment Process Vote

UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 23: Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., talks with reporters in the Capitol Visitor Center outside the Laura Cooper, deputy assistant secretary of defense, deposition related to the House's impeachment in... UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 23: Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., talks with reporters in the Capitol Visitor Center outside the Laura Cooper, deputy assistant secretary of defense, deposition related to the House's impeachment inquiry on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. The Republican members were calling for access to the deposition. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 28, 2019 5:51 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

It didn’t take long for Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) to react with a backhanded compliment to House Democratic leaders after Monday’s announcement of a full vote on the impeachment process.

During a Monday afternoon Fox News appearance, Brooks sarcastically said that he would like to “thank” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) for the resolution on the impeachment process that will be considered by the Rules Committee on Wednesday.

“I want to thank Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff,” Brooks said, “if they are going to quit doing all these proceedings behind closed doors with the public cannot ascertain what’s going on as they try to trash the votes of over 60 million Americans in the 2016 election. 

Brooks went on to claim that he has yet to see the resolution.

“From what I understand, we probably won’t see it until later this week,” Brooks said. “But if substantively it opens the doors so that the American people can see the travesty that is taking fold, then that’s a good thing for the American people.”

Watch Brooks’ remarks below:

Brooks’ remarks echoed that of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who called the impending full House vote a “backtracking.”

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) also shared a sentiment along the same lines as both McCarthy and Brooks:

And retiring Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR) added to the chorus on Monday by saying that “it’s been a bad process and a far less than transparent process,” according to CNN.

“And this is a very very serious matter — when you’re talking about impeaching the President of the United States, you better do it right,” Walden said. “And so far, I don’t think they have.”

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: