Mo Brooks Backhandedly Compliments House Dems For Impeachment Process Vote

It didn’t take long for Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) to react with a backhanded compliment to House Democratic leaders after Monday’s announcement of a full vote on the impeachment process.

During a Monday afternoon Fox News appearance, Brooks sarcastically said that he would like to “thank” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) for the resolution on the impeachment process that will be considered by the Rules Committee on Wednesday.

“I want to thank Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff,” Brooks said, “if they are going to quit doing all these proceedings behind closed doors with the public cannot ascertain what’s going on as they try to trash the votes of over 60 million Americans in the 2016 election.

Brooks went on to claim that he has yet to see the resolution.

“From what I understand, we probably won’t see it until later this week,” Brooks said. “But if substantively it opens the doors so that the American people can see the travesty that is taking fold, then that’s a good thing for the American people.”

Watch Brooks’ remarks below:

Rep. Mo Brooks reacts to House's announcement to vote on impeachment procedure pic.twitter.com/NBbLyk55nl — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) October 28, 2019

Brooks’ remarks echoed that of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who called the impending full House vote a “backtracking.”

It’s been 34 days since Nancy Pelosi unilaterally declared her impeachment inquiry. Today’s backtracking is an admission that this process has been botched from the start. We will not legitimize the Schiff/Pelosi sham impeachment. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) October 28, 2019

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) also shared a sentiment along the same lines as both McCarthy and Brooks:

House Democrats now suddenly saying they'll vote on an impeachment resolution to “ensure transparency” is rich—considering they've spent weeks conducting interviews in secret, leaking their own talking points while locking down any and all information that benefits the President — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) October 28, 2019

And retiring Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR) added to the chorus on Monday by saying that “it’s been a bad process and a far less than transparent process,” according to CNN.

“And this is a very very serious matter — when you’re talking about impeaching the President of the United States, you better do it right,” Walden said. “And so far, I don’t think they have.”