Sen. Mitch McConnell Fractures His Shoulder After A Fall

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) fell and fractured his shoulder on Sunday, according to his spokesman.

“This morning, Leader McConnell tripped at home on his outside patio and suffered a fractured shoulder,” David Popp, McConnell’s spokeman, said in a released statement. “He has been treated, released, and is working from home in Louisville.”

According to Popp, McConnell also “contacted Senators Cornyn and Portman to express his deepest sympathies for the people of El Paso and Dayton and discuss the senseless tragedies of this weekend.”