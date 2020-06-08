Minneapolis City Council Pledges To Disband Police Dept Amid Harsh Crackdowns On Protests

Latest

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 31: Police arrive and spray pepper spray after a tanker truck drove into a peaceful protest on the I-35W bridge over the Mississippi River on May 31, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A large group of protesters had been marching over the bridge on both lanes before a truck was driven into the crowd. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Police use pepper spray after a man drove a tanker truck into a crowd peacefully protesting the death of George Floyd on the I-35W bridge on May 31, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
June 8, 2020 8:39 a.m.

The city council of Minneapolis, Minnesota pledged by a veto-proof majority on Sunday to dissolve the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) as officers deploy teargas and rubber bullets to forcibly remove peaceful protesters from public spaces.

“Decades of police reform efforts have proved that the Minneapolis Police Department cannot be reformed, ad will never be accountable for its action,” the council said in a statement.

The city will “begin the process of ending the Minneapolis Police Department and creating a new transformative model for cultivating safety in our city,” according to the council.

The decision comes as MPD officers use heavy-handed tactics, such as teargas and rubber bullets, to disperse peaceful protests against police brutality that have arisen after the killing of George Floyd at the hands of white officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on Floyd’s neck for almost 10 minutes.

In one viral video, MPD officers are seen walking through a neighborhood and firing paint canisters at residents:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
