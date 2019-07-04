Latest
5 hours ago
AOC Endorses Amash’s Warnings About ‘Partisan Death Spiral’ In Congress
6 hours ago
Buttigieg Adviser Scorches Harris For Walking Back Position On Busing
7 hours ago
Kamala Harris Backtracks On Position Regarding Federally Mandated Busing
news

Mini Baby Trump Blimp Balloons Are Being Sold Near POTUS’ July 4 Celebration

Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America
By
July 4, 2019 3:27 pm

That’s right: D.C. vendors are selling miniature versions of the famous Trump baby blimp that first floated over London last year during President Donald Trump’s visit to the city (which infuriated him).

The vendors sold the helium-filled balloons on Thursday ahead of Trump’s “Salute to America” July 4 celebration at the Lincoln Memorial.

According to NBC Washington, the balloons sold out after over 300 people pre-ordered them online.

And naturally the actual blimp that inspired the little balloons made its first appearance in D.C on Thursday, courtesy of the anti-war activists of Code Pink.

However, anti-Trump protesters aren’t allowed to bring the balloons to Trump’s event due to the park’s ban on helium items. That’s also why Code Pink’s blimp won’t able float over Trump’s festivities, so the group filled the blimp with air and parked it near the World War II Memorial instead.

Watch the minis being sold below:

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: