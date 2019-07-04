Mini Baby Trump Blimp Balloons Are Being Sold Near POTUS’ July 4 Celebration

That’s right: D.C. vendors are selling miniature versions of the famous Trump baby blimp that first floated over London last year during President Donald Trump’s visit to the city (which infuriated him).

The vendors sold the helium-filled balloons on Thursday ahead of Trump’s “Salute to America” July 4 celebration at the Lincoln Memorial.

According to NBC Washington, the balloons sold out after over 300 people pre-ordered them online.

And naturally the actual blimp that inspired the little balloons made its first appearance in D.C on Thursday, courtesy of the anti-war activists of Code Pink.

However, anti-Trump protesters aren’t allowed to bring the balloons to Trump’s event due to the park’s ban on helium items. That’s also why Code Pink’s blimp won’t able float over Trump’s festivities, so the group filled the blimp with air and parked it near the World War II Memorial instead.

Baby Trump has arrived! Come visit our president in his true form all day on the National Mall, right next to the World War II Memorial, and join us from 2-6pm for our rally & other activities #BabyTrumpBlimp pic.twitter.com/SWiCFl2sMx — CODEPINK (@codepink) July 4, 2019

Watch the minis being sold below: