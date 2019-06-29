Latest
44 mins ago
Trump Says He Found Census ‘Shocking’ Because Of The Price Tag
3 hours ago
Trump Mocks Jimmy Carter For Calling Him An Illegitimate President
4 hours ago
Trump Says Meddling Came Up Again ‘A Little Bit After’ Offhanded Putin Remark
news

Rapinoe Scores Invitations To Tour House, Senate After Refusing WH Visit

REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA
By
June 29, 2019 2:57 pm

U.S women’s soccer team star Megan Rapinoe just keeps scoring.

After doubling down on her declaration that she’s “not going to the fucking White House,” Rapinoe appeared to accept an invitation by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to tour the House of Representatives in a tweet Friday night.

Senator and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris extended the congressional invitation Saturday by offering Rapinoe and her teammates a tour of the Senate.

Rapinoe has yet to respond to Harris’ offer.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: