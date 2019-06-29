Rapinoe Scores Invitations To Tour House, Senate After Refusing WH Visit

U.S women’s soccer team star Megan Rapinoe just keeps scoring.

After doubling down on her declaration that she’s “not going to the fucking White House,” Rapinoe appeared to accept an invitation by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to tour the House of Representatives in a tweet Friday night.

Consider it done @AOC 🥳 — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) June 29, 2019

Senator and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris extended the congressional invitation Saturday by offering Rapinoe and her teammates a tour of the Senate.

Rapinoe has yet to respond to Harris’ offer.