on August 28, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kelli Ward Urges 'Reopen' Protesters To Masquerade As Health Care Workers
Trump Warps Space-Time Continuum, Insisting He's Been Stuck At WH For 'Many Months'
CAPITOL HILL, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES - 2013/06/01: Supreme Court Building, eastern facade. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SCOTUS Questions Its Own Authority To Decide Trump Financial Doc Cases

WH Insists Trump Isn't In Hiding After Telling America To Use Bleach As COVID Cure

New White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany outside the West Wing of the White House following a meeting with President Donald Trump on April 21, 2020. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
April 27, 2020 12:01 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

After President Donald Trump declined to hold any coronavirus press briefings over the weekend, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced on Monday morning that Trump also would not be holding a briefing later in the day.

However, McEnany insisted to the co-hosts of Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” that the decision was “absolutely not an effort to cut back” on the press conferences after Trump claimed COVID-19 could be cured by pumping disinfectant into the human body.

The press secretary said that the media would be allowed to attend Trump’s meeting with CEOs in the afternoon instead, and that the coronavirus task force will hold briefings later on in the week.

But while Trump will “absolutely” be present at those briefings, the conferences “may have a different look,” McEnany said, without going into detail.

Shortly before the press secretary made the announcement, Trump fired off several tweets ranting about the “hostile Lamestream Media” being “THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE” on Monday morning.

On Friday, he complained on Twitter that the press conferences were “not worth the time & effort” because the media “asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately.”

Trump’s rage arose in the fallout of his press conference on Thursday, during which he told the country that injecting disinfectant would cure the virus.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera) is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
