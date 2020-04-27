WH Insists Trump Isn’t In Hiding After Telling America To Use Bleach As COVID Cure

After President Donald Trump declined to hold any coronavirus press briefings over the weekend, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced on Monday morning that Trump also would not be holding a briefing later in the day.

However, McEnany insisted to the co-hosts of Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” that the decision was “absolutely not an effort to cut back” on the press conferences after Trump claimed COVID-19 could be cured by pumping disinfectant into the human body.

The press secretary said that the media would be allowed to attend Trump’s meeting with CEOs in the afternoon instead, and that the coronavirus task force will hold briefings later on in the week.

But while Trump will “absolutely” be present at those briefings, the conferences “may have a different look,” McEnany said, without going into detail.

Shortly before the press secretary made the announcement, Trump fired off several tweets ranting about the “hostile Lamestream Media” being “THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE” on Monday morning.

On Friday, he complained on Twitter that the press conferences were “not worth the time & effort” because the media “asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately.”

Trump’s rage arose in the fallout of his press conference on Thursday, during which he told the country that injecting disinfectant would cure the virus.

