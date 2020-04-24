Latest
8 mins ago
Africa Dangerously Behind On Medical Gear To Battle Coronavirus
11 mins ago
How Different Countries Are Easing Coronavirus Lockdowns
***HOLD FOR STORY*** A nurse prepares for work at Wren Hall care home in Nottingham, Monday, April 20, 2020. AP visited a care home in Nottingham where 10 of their 54 residents have succumbed to covid 19. Leading British charities said the new coronavirus is causing "devastation" in the country's nursing homes, as official statistics show that hundreds more people with COVID-19 have died than are recorded in the U.K. government's daily tally.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
17 mins ago
‘Bereavement After Bereavement’: Coronavirus Pummels Britain’s Nursing Homes

Trump Wildly Speculates That Injecting Disinfectant Into Sick People Could Kill Virus

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 23 : President Donald J. Trump speaks with Vice President Mike Pence and members of the coronavirus task force during a briefing in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in the James S.... WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 23 : President Donald J. Trump speaks with Vice President Mike Pence and members of the coronavirus task force during a briefing in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 24, 2020 9:41 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Can COVID-19 be cured by injecting disinfectant or… shining light into the body? No. Did the President suggest as much in a press briefing Thursday? Let’s go to the tape.

“Supposing we hit the body with a tremendous — whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful — light,” he said, turning the government infectious disease expert Deborah Birx.

“And I think you said that hasn’t been checked, but you’re going to test it? And then I said supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way. And I think you said you’re going to test that, too? Sounds interesting.”

The President just kept going, pivoting from ultraviolet light as a bunk COVID-19 cure to plain old disinfectant.

A Department of Homeland Security science and technology adviser, William Bryan, had said earlier that light and disinfectant were effective in killing the novel virus on surfaces and in the air, but Trump didn’t seem to register the difference between disinfecting a park bench and an infected person’s lungs.

“And then I see that disinfectant knocks it out in a minute. Is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?” he asked. “Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs.”

“It’d be interesting to check that,” he said, staring at Bryan. “So that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with.”

Later, ABC’s Jon Karl donned a straight face and asked Bryan, referring to bleach and isopropyl alcohol, “There’s no scenario where that would be injected into a person, is there?”

“No,” Bryan referred. “I’m here to talk about the findings that we had in the study.”

Trump butted in again: “We’re talking about almost a cleaning, sterilization of an area. Maybe it works, maybe it doesn’t work. But it certainly has a big effect if its on a stationary object.”

The President followed up again later, turning to Bryan: “If they’re outside and their hands are exposed to the sun, would that kill it as though it were a piece of metal or something else?”

“I don’t want to say it will at the same rate,” Bryan said, before stopping himself. Given that the virus lives longer on non-porous surfaces, the DHS official said, “In theory, what you said is correct.”

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30