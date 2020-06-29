Latest
3 hours ago
Ex-Top Trump Deputies Concluded He Was ‘Delusional’ From Calls With Foreign Leaders
Armed homeowners standing in front of their house along Portland Place confront protesters as they march to Mayor Lyda Krewson's house on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the Central West End in St. Louis. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)
6 hours ago
Man Who Pointed Gun At Peaceful Protesters Compares March To Storming Of Bastille
8 hours ago
Reddit Bans Trump Page For Repeated Rules Violations

McConnell Urges People To Wear Masks: ‘We Must Have No Stigma’

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 19: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) puts on a mask after speaking to the press after a meeting with Republican Senators in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, May 19, 2... WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 19: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) puts on a mask after speaking to the press after a meeting with Republican Senators in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, May 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Trump joined the GOP senators for their weekly policy luncheon on Tuesday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 29, 2020 5:42 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday jumped on the Republican bandwagon urging the public to continue wearing face masks as coronavirus cases surge in several states.

During a Senate floor speech, McConnell sought to find a “middle ground” amid the pandemic, which includes wearing masks. President Trump has yet to wear a mask in public and has not encouraged the public to do so, though the White House says Trump has no issues with masks.

“Until we have a safe and effective vaccine, it will remain all of our jobs as American citizens to help our nation settle into a middle ground between unsustainable emergency lockdowns and our ordinary life from before all this,” McConnell said.

McConnell added that “we cannot go right back to normal” and called for “new routines, new rhythms and new strategies” to accomplish a new middle ground. The Senate majority leader then said that it’s up to each family, small business, employer and all levels of government to “apply common sense” to make this happen.

“We must have no stigma — none — about wearing masks when we leave our homes and come near other people,” McConnell said. “Wearing simple face coverings is not about protecting ourselves. It is about protecting everyone we encounter.”

McConnell concluded that “the more we hate the pain and suffering” regarding the strict stay-at-home guidelines imposed a few months ago, the public should be “happier” to “take responsible small steps every day to ensure our country can stay on offense against the virus.”

McConnell’s mask wearing demand comes just hours after White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany continued deferring to local officials on mask requirements, despite Vice President Mike Pence finally encouraging the public to wear facial coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19 the day before.

McConnell joins other Republican lawmakers in calling for wearing masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

On Sunday, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) told CNN that it would “help” if the President wore a mask to put an end to the political debate surrounding the matter. Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) also recently urged the public to adhere to mask wearing requirements.

Watch McConnell’s remarks below:

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30