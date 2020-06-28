Pence Shifts From Trump: ‘Wearing A Mask Is Just A Good Idea’

Latest
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2020/06/24: Governor Andrew Cuomo makes an announcement and holds media briefing at 3rd Avenue office. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont joined Cuomo with announcement of incoming travel advisory that all individuals traveling from states with significant community spread of COVID-19 quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state. This quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES - JUNE 24: Vice President Mike Pence arrives for the Senate Republican luncheon in Hart Building on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
June 28, 2020 5:33 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday said that he is now on board with encouraging the public to wear masks after initially punting to local health officials for guidance amid recent spikes in coronavirus cases.

After praising Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) efforts to restart the economy last month during a press conference at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Pence acknowledged the surge of coronavirus cases in the state and touted Abbott’s efforts to promote social distancing in light of it.

“When we issued guidelines to open up America again, we laid out a phased re-opening plan,” Pence said. “Texas took that plan and implemented it here in a safe and responsible way.”

Pence added that “there was guidance throughout that applied to all of the phases” which includes practicing good hygiene, hand washing, avoiding face touching and wearing “a mask wherever it’s indicated.”

“Or wherever you’re not able to practice the kind of social distancing that would prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” Pence said. “We would strongly reiterate that today.”

The VP went on to note that “roughly half the state is under local ordinances strongly recommending” mask wearing, before saying that complying with the ordinances is “just a good idea.”

“If your local officials — in consultation with the state — are directing you to wear a mask, we encourage everyone to wear a mask in affected areas,” Pence said. “Where you can’t maintain social distancing, wearing a mask is just a good idea. It will, we know from experience, will slow the spread.”

Pence’s latest remarks strongly recommending mask wearing demonstrates a notable shift within the Trump administration to encourage the practice in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier Sunday, Pence defended Trump’s refusal to encourage Americans to wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus by saying during an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the White House wants “to defer to governors” and local officials. The VP previously shared the same stance during the first briefing in nearly two months from the White House Coronavirus Task Force on Friday.

“One of the elements of the genius of America is the principle of federalism, of state and local control,” Pence told CBS. “We’ve made it clear that we want to defer to governors. We want to defer to local officials, and people should listen to them.”

HHS Secretary Alex Azar also dodged when grilled on whether the President is undercutting the message of his own health officials that masks should be worn in public to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“I am the President’s health secretary and I am telling people just what President Trump has said from day one in the reopening guidelines,” Azar said. “Social distance, wear facial covering where you can’t practice social distancing, engage in appropriate personal hygiene.”

Watch Pence’s remarks below:

