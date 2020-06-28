GOP Sen: It’d Help If Trump Would Wear A Mask To ‘Get Rid Of This Political Debate’

Latest
June 28, 2020 3:35 p.m.
Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) on Sunday said that it would “help” if President Donald Trump wore a mask to stop the political debate surrounding the matter as coronavirus cases surge in several cities.

Asked about seeing Trump rally attendees not wearing masks during a call aired on CNN Sunday, the chair of Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, said it’s up to the President to “lead more by example.”

“I don’t expect the President to tell us what to do in that sense,” Alexander said. “He has Dr. Fauci and other experts who are going to be testifying Tuesday before our committee. They’ll be wearing masks, telling people to wear masks. The health experts are the ones who can do that.”

Alexander then argued that it would “help” if the President — who has yet to wear a mask in public and has repeatedly expressed reluctance to do so — would wear a mask to “help us get rid of this political debate.”

“I’m just saying if wearing masks is important and all the health experts tell us that it is in containing the disease in 2020, it would help if from time to time the President would wear one to help us get rid of this political debate that says if you’re for Trump, you don’t wear a mask, if you’re against Trump, you do,” Alexander said.

On Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that it’s “definitely long overdue” for a federal mandate on wearing masks as coronavirus cases spike in several states

Watch Alexander’s remarks below:

