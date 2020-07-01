Latest
39 mins ago
QAnoner Beats Incumbent GOP Rep In Primary, Adding To Would-Be QAnon Caucus
MOOSE, WYOMING - JUNE 17: David Vela, Superintendent of Grand Teton National Park stands for a portrait in Grand Teton National Park on June 17, 2016 in Moose, Wyoming. The National Park Service is celebrating its centennial after it was established through the National Park Service Organic Act on August 25, 1916. Photo by Ann Hermes/The Christian Science Monitor
48 mins ago
NPS Acting Director Offers Nuanced Take On Decision To Keep Confederate Monuments
on May 8, 2015 in Seaford, New York.
2 hours ago
Trump Condemns Budget Cuts to NYPD, Calls ‘Black Lives Matter’ A ‘Symbol Of Hate’

St. Louis Man Who Pointed Gun At Protesters Says He Was Victim Of ‘Terrorism’

Armed homeowners standing in front of their house along Portland Place confront protesters as they march to Mayor Lyda Krewson's house on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the Central West End in St. Louis. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)
Armed homeowners standing in front of their house along Portland Place confront protesters as they march to Mayor Lyda Krewson's house on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the Central West End in St. Louis. (Laurie Skrivan/S... Armed homeowners standing in front of their house along Portland Place confront protesters as they march to Mayor Lyda Krewson's house on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the Central West End in St. Louis. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 1, 2020 1:55 p.m.

Mark McCloskey said that he and his wife — who are the subject of a viral video that shows them barefoot and brandishing loaded weapons at a crowd of anti-racism protesters outside of their St. Louis mansion on Sunday — were victims of “social intimidation” and “terrorism.”

McCloskey made the comments when asked by CNN’s Chris Cuomo if any damage had been done to him or his property as demonstrators marched near his house en route to the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson to demand her resignation. 

Earlier in the interview, Cuomo asked the personal injury attorney how it felt to become the face of political resistance to the Black Lives Matter movement. McCloskey defended his actions.

With his own counsel present, McCloskey said claims that he and wife, Patricia — who both carried loaded guns as demonstrators crossed their lawn — were intimidating are false. McCloskey argued that he and his wife were the ones who had been “assaulted” and were shaken with “imminent fear,” despite the fact that they were the ones wielding weapons at protesters.

“I was a victim of a mob that came through the gate,” McCloskey said, adding that race was not a factor in his decision to arm himself when he emerged from his mansion with his wife. 

The video was retweeted and later deleted by President Trump, who has made a point of trumpeting messages that attack anti-racist protesters and invite praise from white supremacist supporters. Earlier this week he tweeted and also later deleted a video that showed one of his supporters shouting “white power!”

As he has done in a series of interviews in the past few nights, McCloskey maintained that he was “literally afraid that within seconds they would surmount the wall come into the house, kill us, burn the house down and everything that I’ve worked for and struggled for for the last 32 years.” 

Conservative commentators like Fox News’ Tucker Carlson have sympathized with that message. In a separate interview on Tuesday, Carlson described the McCloskeys as a harmless couple who asserted their Second Amendment rights to protect themselves in the face of a mob who trespassed on private property. McCloskey, grabbed at an opportunity on Carlson’s show to challenge claims that he or his wife are racists saying, “my black clients love us.”

“To call us racist is ridiculous,” McCloskey said.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30