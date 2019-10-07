McCarthy Doesn’t Think Trump Actually Called On China To Investigate Biden

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) made a befuddling claim on “Fox and Friends” Monday morning, arguing that President Trump actually didn’t tell China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden on live-television.

To be clear, he most certainly did.

During an interview on “Fox and Friends” McCarthy was asked about the emerging talking point among Republicans — that Trump was clearly just joking or trolling China when he asked the country to probe his political opponent. McCarthy not only didn’t respond to whether the move was just a joke, he argued that Trump’s “not saying China should investigate.”

“You watch what the President said, he’s not saying China should investigate,” McCarthy said. “But let’s get to the clear point. If I’m a member of Congress and I break the law and there should be an investigation, and I run for another office, you’d still investigate me. More people in America want to investigate what Biden has done and his son, than want to impeach this president. But somehow the Democrats want to deny that.”

McCarthy claims Trump did say China should probe Biden pic.twitter.com/4AyRieaUzN — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) October 7, 2019

The remark garnered no actual pushback from the Fox News hosts, who, until recently, were largely believed to be President Trump’s favorite people on cable television.