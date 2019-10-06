Republicans Insist Trump Was Just Kidding About Getting China To Investigate Biden

President Donald Trump didn’t crack a single smile when he called on China and Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden last week, but his Republican colleagues on Sunday insisted he was just messing around.

“Do you think it’s appropriate for President Trump to ask China and Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden?” ABC News’ “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos asked Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

“George, you really think he was serious about thinking that China’s going to investigate the Biden family?” Jordan, a staunch Trump supporter, replied.

“He said it right there in public,” Stephanopoulos pointed out.

Echoing Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-FL) response to Trump’s comment, Jordan claimed Trump was merely “getting the press all spun up about this.”

The Ohio Republican, who serves as the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, also kept pointing to Trump’s tariffs on Chinese imports as proof Trump is the “toughest president on China” while dodging Stephanopoulos’ question.

“Why can’t you answer yes or no, do you think it’s appropriate?” the ABC News host asked.

“Because I don’t think that’s what he did,” Jordan said. “I don’t think that’s what he did.”

“But it was right there on camera!” Stephanopoulos said exasperatedly.

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) had a similar response that morning on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

“Well I doubt if the China comment was serious to tell you the truth,” Blunt told Margaret Brennan.

“You don’t take the President at his word?” Brennan asked.

“No the President loves to go out on the- on the White House driveway–I haven’t talked to him about this,” the GOP senator said. “I don’t know what the President was thinking. But I do know he loves to bait the press and he does that almost every day to see what you’ll talk about.”

Watch Jordan and Blunt’s interviews below:

Rep. Jim Jordan claims Trump wasn't being serious about asking China and Ukraine to investigate Biden pic.twitter.com/FFrwKGPi8V — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) October 6, 2019

Rep. Jordan when asked about Trump calling for Ukraine and China to dig up dirt on Biden: "I don't think that's what he did" pic.twitter.com/XzmHZg2Fvk — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) October 6, 2019