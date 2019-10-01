Maxine Waters: Trump Should Be ‘Imprisoned And Placed In Solitary Confinement’

House Financial Services Committee chair Maxine Waters (D-CA) had some harsh words for President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

“Impeachment is not good enough for Trump,” Waters tweeted. “He needs to be imprisoned & placed in solitary confinement.”

“But for now, impeachment is the imperative,” she added.

I'm calling on the GOP to stop Trump's filthy talk of whistleblowers being spies & using mob language implying they should be killed. Impeachment is not good enough for Trump. He needs to be imprisoned & placed in solitary confinement. But for now, impeachment is the imperative. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) October 1, 2019

Waters is one of the six leaders of the impeachment inquiry against Trump, who singled her out in one of his first Twitter rants about the inquiry.

As an outspoken Trump critic, Waters has been the target of the President’s rage to the point where the congresswoman had to cancel several events last year after she was bombarded with “very serious threats” of violence.

Trump responded to the situation by mocking Waters’ “ranting and raving.”