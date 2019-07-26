Latest
3 GOP Representatives Have Dropped Reelection Bids This Week Alone

UNITED STATES - JUNE 28: Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., attends a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center, June 28, 2016, to announce the Select Committee on Benghazi report on the 2012 attacks in Libya that killed four Americans. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group
By
July 26, 2019 3:50 pm
Rep. Martha Roby (R-AL) announced Friday that she will not run for reelection in 2020, making her the third Republican to decide against a reelection bid this week.

Her statement via Alabama Politics:

She won her 2018 reelection by more than 60 percent of the vote.

Rep. Pete Olson (R-TX), representing a district experiencing rapid demographic change, announced his retirement on Thursday. Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-MI) bowed out Wednesday, citing the “rhetoric and vitriol.”

Roby’s decision will also be a singular blow to her party due to her gender: she is one of 13 female members of the House’s Republican caucus, as the party has struggled to recruit more women to run.

