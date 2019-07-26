3 GOP Representatives Have Dropped Reelection Bids This Week Alone

Rep. Martha Roby (R-AL) announced Friday that she will not run for reelection in 2020, making her the third Republican to decide against a reelection bid this week.

Her statement via Alabama Politics:

INBOX: Martha Roby announces she will not seek sixth congressional term. pic.twitter.com/2TvBW9JYU9 — Alabama Politics (@AlabamaPolitics) July 26, 2019

She won her 2018 reelection by more than 60 percent of the vote.

Rep. Pete Olson (R-TX), representing a district experiencing rapid demographic change, announced his retirement on Thursday. Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-MI) bowed out Wednesday, citing the “rhetoric and vitriol.”

Roby’s decision will also be a singular blow to her party due to her gender: she is one of 13 female members of the House’s Republican caucus, as the party has struggled to recruit more women to run.