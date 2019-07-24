GOP Rep. Announces Retirement Very Early, Says Sick Of ‘Rhetoric And Vitriol’

After spending time with his family at their lake house, Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-MI) announced his retirement, saying that “there’s a whole world out there outside this city that’s a pretty damn nice place.”

“You look at the rhetoric and vitriol, it overwhelms policy, politics becomes the norm,” he told Politico Playbook. “Everything’s about politics. Everything’s about an election. And at some point of time, that’s not why I came here. ”

“I was commenting earlier to our senior staff, ‘Do we see the next four [years], in the near term, the better angels coming out of this?'” he added.

Mitchell is leaving a very safe Republican seat in a district President Donald Trump won by more than 30 points.