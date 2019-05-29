Warner Still Wants Congress To Hear From Mueller

Despite special counsel Robert Mueller’s intention to avoid testimony, Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner (D-VA) still wants Congress to hear from him.

Speaking to reporters following Mueller’s statement on Wednesday, Warner said it was “important” that Mueller testify, but conceded the effort will likely be led by the House Judiciary Committee.

“What I’m hoping is we will, from the Intelligence Committee standpoint, get the underlying evidence, counterintelligence evidence,” he said. “Our investigation was not a law enforcement investigation. It was a counter intelligence investigation and we need to see those documents. I think we are starting to see those this week because I go back to where Mueller started his presentation and ended his presentation. The Russians intervened and they, or others, will be back.”