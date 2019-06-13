Rep. Hunter’s Wife Changes Plea To Guilty In Campaign Finance Fraud Case

Margaret Hunter, the wife of Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA), pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to misuse campaign funds.

Hunter and her husband had pleaded not guilty in August 2018 to charges that they’d both misused $250,000 dollars in campaign donations for personal use, including on flights for the congressman’s pet rabbit.

Now Margaret Hunter is reversing and pleaded guilty to a single conspiracy count in federal court on Thursday, for which she faces up to five years in prison.

It was not immediately clear whether Margaret Hunter had agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors, but her decision to change her plea suggests she may.

Hunter is scheduled to be sentenced on September 1.

“At this time, that does not change anything regarding Congressman Hunter,” the GOP lawmaker’s defense attorney, Gregory Vega, told the San Diego Tribune. “There are still significant motions that need to be litigated.”

Several days after the couple was slapped with the co-indictment, the congressman tried to put the blame squarely on his wife’s shoulders–on national TV, no less.

“She was also the campaign manager. So whatever she did, that will be looked at, too, I’m sure,” Hunter said during a Fox News interview. “But I didn’t do it.”