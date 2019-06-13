Latest
33 mins ago
Seattle Times Reporter Resigns After Probe Into Gross DMs To Female Writer
47 mins ago
WH Counsel Lashes Out Over ‘Outrageous’ OSC Demand For Conway Ouster
UNITED STATES - JULY 19: Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., is seen during a House Appropriations Homeland Security Subcommittee markup of the FY2019 Homeland Security Appropriations bill in Rayburn Building on July 19, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
2 hours ago
GOP Rep. Says Trump’s Taped Comments Are ‘Fictitious’ Attacks From Left
news

Rep. Hunter’s Wife Changes Plea To Guilty In Campaign Finance Fraud Case

SAN DIEGO, CA-AUG 23: Congressman Duncan Hunter walks into the San Diego Federal Courthouse for an arraignment hearing on Thursday, August 23, 2018 in San Diego, CA. Hunter and his wife Margaret are accused of using more than 250,00 in campaign funds for personal use.(Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)
Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images North America
By
June 13, 2019 2:24 pm

Margaret Hunter, the wife of Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA), pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to misuse campaign funds.

Hunter and her husband had pleaded not guilty in August 2018 to charges that they’d both misused $250,000 dollars in campaign donations for personal use, including on flights for the congressman’s pet rabbit.

Now Margaret Hunter is reversing and pleaded guilty to a single conspiracy count in federal court on Thursday, for which she faces up to five years in prison.

It was not immediately clear whether Margaret Hunter had agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors, but her decision to change her plea suggests she may.

Hunter is scheduled to be sentenced on September 1.

“At this time, that does not change anything regarding Congressman Hunter,” the GOP lawmaker’s defense attorney, Gregory Vega, told the San Diego Tribune. “There are still significant motions that need to be litigated.”

Several days after the couple was slapped with the co-indictment, the congressman tried to put the blame squarely on his wife’s shoulders–on national TV, no less.

“She was also the campaign manager. So whatever she did, that will be looked at, too, I’m sure,” Hunter said during a Fox News interview. “But I didn’t do it.”

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: