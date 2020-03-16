Report: Mar-A-Lago Closed For Deep Cleaning After 3 Visitors Come Down With Coronavirus

Latest
An entranceway to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is seen on April 03, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida.(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
By
|
March 16, 2020 8:51 a.m.
President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida reportedly will be closed for a cleaning on Monday after three visitors at the resort tested positive for COVID-19.

CNN reported on Monday morning that the resort undergo a deep cleaning throughout the day in response to the coronavirus cases, which consist of adviser to President Jair Bolsonaro Fabio Wajngarten, acting Brazilian Ambassador to the United States Nestor Forster, and an unnamed Trump campaign fundraiser attendee.

Mar-A-Lago’s beach club across the street from the main building will remain open, according to CNN.

Wajngarten and Forster have been in contact with Trump recently, as has Bolsonaro. The Brazilian president announced last week that he had tested negative for the coronavirus.

After news of Wajngarten’s case broke, Trump said last week that he wasn’t concerned about about the situation.

On Saturday, the President told reporters that he had taken a test for the virus the day before. Dr. Sean P. Conley, Trump’s physician, said in a memo later on Saturday that he had “received confirmation” that Trump’s test had came out negative.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
