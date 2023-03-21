Manhattan DA Responds To House GOP Letter: ‘We Will Not Be Intimidated’

Latest
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg arrives to the courtroom during the Trump Organization tax fraud trial at the New York Supreme Court on December 06, 2022 in New York City. A ... NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg arrives to the courtroom during the Trump Organization tax fraud trial at the New York Supreme Court on December 06, 2022 in New York City. A jury found the Trump Organization guilty on all counts and convicted the organization of conspiracy, criminal tax fraud, falsifying business records, and filing false tax returns in a scheme to defraud the state. The case is unrelated to the civil case being brought by NY Attorney General Letitia James against the Trump Organization. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 21, 2023 3:12 p.m.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office spoke out for the first time since the House GOP sent a conspiracy theory-laced letter to the DA demanding that he testify before Congress about the expected indictment of former President Donald Trump in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

In a statement Bragg emphasized that his office would not be intimidated by the Republicans’ demands.

“We will not be intimidated by attempts to undermine the justice process, nor will we let baseless accusations deter us from fairly applying the law,” a spokesperson for Bragg’s office told Fox News. “In every prosecution, we follow the law without fear or favor to uncover the truth. Our skilled, honest and dedicated lawyers remain hard at work.”

The statement comes just a day after House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) — alongside House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) and House Administration Committee Chair Brian Steil (R-WI) — sent a letter to Bragg demanding his sworn testimony on the “politically motivated prosecution” of Trump as well as documents related to any communications between the Justice Department and the DA’s office – a request rooted in a conspiracy theory that Trump first proposed over the weekend as he made baseless claims about there being shady coordination between the DOJ and the DA’s office.

“In light of the serious consequences of your actions, we expect that you will testify about what plainly appears to be a politically motivated prosecutorial decision,” Jordan wrote in the letter, adding the D.A.’s investigation into Trump requires “congressional scrutiny about how public safety funds appropriated by Congress are implemented by local law-enforcement agencies.”

The statement to Fox News is the first public comment from the Manhattan D.A.’s Office but Bragg has expressed a similar sentiment privately. 

The District Attorney echoed the points he made to Fox News over the weekend in an email he sent to his staff.

“We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York,” the DA said in the email after Trump posted on Truth Social that he thinks he’s going to get arrested on Tuesday. “As with all of our investigations, we will continue to apply the law evenly and fairly, and speak publicly only when appropriate.”

In his email, Braggs did not identify Trump by name, instead he referred to the “public comments surrounding an ongoing investigation by this office.”

Ahead of the possible indictment, the New York Police Department and other federal, state and local agencies are prepping security plans in and around the criminal court building in Lower Manhattan where Trump is likely to appear if he is charged.

“Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated and that the proper safeguards are in place so all 1,600 of us have a secure work environment,” Braggs wrote in his email.

