Latest
3 hours ago
Trump Is Fundraising Off Of His Expected Indictment
4 hours ago
In Meeting With Powerful Conservatives, DeSantis Privately Called for Google to Be ‘Broken Up’
21 hours ago
Extremely Odd Bedfellows Urge Supreme Court To Issue Decision On Independent State Legislature Theory

Intel Sources Warn Of ‘Significant Increase’ In Domestic Extremist Threats Ahead Of Expected Trump Indictment

Workers with the New York Police Department set up barricades outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York City on March 20, 2023. - Former US President Donald Trump said he expects to be "arrested" o... Workers with the New York Police Department set up barricades outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York City on March 20, 2023. - Former US President Donald Trump said he expects to be "arrested" on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, over an alleged hush-money payment to a porn star in 2016 and he urged his supporters to protest, as prosecutors gave signs of moving closer to an indictment. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz / AFP) (Photo by LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 21, 2023 1:08 p.m.
New!
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Intelligence sources said there’s been a “significant increase” in online threats and violent rhetoric from domestic extremists since former President Donald Trump claimed he will be indicted in the Stormy Daniels hush money case, according to CBS News.

So far, sources say there are no identified credible or direct threats to a person or property but officials are continuing to monitor online chatter for credible specific threats of violence. 

The warning comes just days after Trump announced on Truth Social that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday and called on his supporters to protest. The Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office has not confirmed an indictment. But reports suggest the expected arrest may come on Wednesday when the grand jury investigating the $130,000 hush money payment Trump made to Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign returns.

The online threats are mostly directed at law enforcement, judges and government officials. Violent domestic extremists’ conspiracy theories reportedly focus on those entities as participants in some grand scheme to politically persecute Trump, according to sources who talked to CBS News.

Some of the online postings argue that it would cross a line for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office to arrest Trump and extremists have reportedly warned that violence — bigger than the Jan. 6 attack — would follow, sources told CBS. Domestic extremists have also posted calling for civil war. 

Though the online chatter hasn’t yet materialized as real life violence or protests, law enforcement sources warn the situation could change quickly. 

Ahead of the expected Trump indictment, the New York Police Department and other federal, state and local agencies are prepping security plans in and around the criminal court building in Lower Manhattan where Trump is likely to appear if he is charged. The U.S. Secret Service is also coordinating security plans with the NYPD, according to reports

But despite a call to action from Trump and the intense preparations for the worst case scenario, the turnout from MAGA protestors in the wake of Trump’s call to march has so far been low. 

Some Trump supporters say they are disappointed by the small turnout but blame it on fear of arrest, according to Politico.

Other Trumpers say the low energy makes sense in Manhattan where Trump is deeply unpopular.

“We threw it together at the last minute, the last 24 hours,” Gavin Wax — the president of the New York Young Republican Club who organized the demonstration outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court — told Politico.

“We weren’t sure we even wanted to come out because some people don’t like us, but we are here to show that there is support for President Trump in the bluest area in the country, here in Manhattan,” he added.

New!
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has worked as a politics production assistant for PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and a news assistant for NPR’s Investigations Team. She double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: