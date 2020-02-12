Lisa Page Warns Four Prosecutors Of ‘Agony You Are About To Endure’ After Roger Stone Fallout

Latest
Lisa Page, former legal counsel to former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, arrives to speak before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committee on July 16, 2018. (Photo credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
February 12, 2020 8:38 a.m.
Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page knows a thing or two about being targeted by President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday morning, Page tweeted a message of solidarity with the four prosecutors who withdrew from Roger Stone’s criminal case after the Justice Department walked back their recommended prison sentence of seven to nine years: Aaron Zelinsky, Adam Jed, Jonathan Kravis and Michael Marando. Kravis resigned from his role as Assistant U.S. attorney altogether.

“To Aaron and Adam, Jonathan and Michael: I am sorry for the agony you are about to endure, and for the pain & betrayal you will feel at the hands of your beloved Dept,” she wrote. “Know that you are on the right side of history & that we are so very proud of you for defending the rule of law.”

Trump has already begun attacking the prosecutors ever since the DOJ made the shocking reversal on Tuesday; a decision made after the President threw a fit over the prosecutors’ “horrible and very unfair” recommended sentence.

“Who are the four prosecutors (Mueller people?) who cut and ran after being exposed for recommending a ridiculous 9 year prison sentence to a man that got caught up in an investigation that was illegal, the Mueller Scam, and shouldn’t ever even have started?” he tweeted after the prosecutors bailed on Stone’s case.


Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
