Latest
on September 26, 2017 in Washington, DC.
2 hours ago
Reports: DOJ To Make Extraordinary Reversal On Tough Sentence For Roger Stone
3 hours ago
Nevada Dem Caucus Will Use Paper Ballots For Early Voting After Abandoning App
3 hours ago
Roger Stone Seeks Zero Jail Time For Messing With House Russia Probe

Trump Rages Against Roger Stone’s ‘Very Unfair’ Recommended Prison Sentence

President Donald Trump answers questions before boarding Marine One while departing the White House on October 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump is scheduled to address a rally in Minnesota later in the day. (Photo b... President Donald Trump answers questions before boarding Marine One while departing the White House on October 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump is scheduled to address a rally in Minnesota later in the day. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 11, 2020 8:23 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Federal prosecutors recommended a prison sentence of seven to nine years for Roger Stone on Monday night for obstructing Congress’ investigation into Russian election interference.

President Donald Trump is furious.

In a tweet fired off at almost 2:00 AM EST on Tuesday, Trump complained that Stone’s case “is a horrible and very unfair situation.”

“The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them,” he tweeted. “Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!”

It’s unclear whom exactly Trump is accusing of committing “real crimes.”

“Disgraceful!” he wrote of Stone’s case an hour previously.

Prosecutors argued their court filing that their recommended sentence was “appropriate” after he was found guilty on all criminal charges.

“Roger Stone obstructed Congress’ investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, lied under oath, and tampered with a witness,” they wrote. “And when his crimes were revealed by the indictment in this case, he displayed contempt for this Court and the rule of law.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: