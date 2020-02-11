Trump Rages Against Roger Stone’s ‘Very Unfair’ Recommended Prison Sentence

Federal prosecutors recommended a prison sentence of seven to nine years for Roger Stone on Monday night for obstructing Congress’ investigation into Russian election interference.

President Donald Trump is furious.

In a tweet fired off at almost 2:00 AM EST on Tuesday, Trump complained that Stone’s case “is a horrible and very unfair situation.”

“The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them,” he tweeted. “Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!”

It’s unclear whom exactly Trump is accusing of committing “real crimes.”

“Disgraceful!” he wrote of Stone’s case an hour previously.

Prosecutors argued their court filing that their recommended sentence was “appropriate” after he was found guilty on all criminal charges.

“Roger Stone obstructed Congress’ investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, lied under oath, and tampered with a witness,” they wrote. “And when his crimes were revealed by the indictment in this case, he displayed contempt for this Court and the rule of law.”