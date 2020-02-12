Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Jennifer Williams, Special Advisor for Europe and Russia Office of the Vice President, appear before the House Intelligence Committee during the House impeachment inquiry concerning President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Tuesday November 19, 2019. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post)
Trump Muses About Disciplinary Action Against Ousted NSC Official Who Testified Against Him

Exuberant Trump Piles On Roger Stone Debacle, Attacks Judge And Ex-Prosecutors In Stone’s Case

President Donald Trump smiles during a national “Teacher of the Year” event in the Oval Office of the White House on April 26, 2017. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
Over the past 24 hours, President Donald Trump has been gleefully piling on the aftermath of the Justice Department’s astonishing reversal of federal prosecutors’ recommended prison sentence of Roger Stone.

“Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning, claiming without evidence that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation was “improperly brought and tainted” and that Mueller “lied to Congress.”

The President had attacked against the judge in Stone’s case, Judge Amy Berman Jackson, the night before.

“Is this the Judge that put Paul Manafort in SOLITARY CONFINEMENT, something that not even mobster Al Capone had to endure?” Trump wrote. “How did she treat Crooked Hillary Clinton? Just asking!”

Trump also bashed the prosecutors who withdrew from Stone’s case in wake of the DOJ’s decision to water down their recommended prison sentence of seven to nine years for obstruction and witness tampering.

“Who are the four prosecutors (Mueller people?) who cut and ran after being exposed for recommending a ridiculous 9 year prison sentence to a man that got caught up in an investigation that was illegal, the Mueller Scam, and shouldn’t ever even have started?” the President tweeted. “13 Angry Democrats?”

He went on to accuse the four lawyers of “prosecutorial misconduct” and being “rogue prosecutors” on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The Justice Department made the shocking decision to give Stone a lighter sentence on Tuesday afternoon after Trump had complained about Stone’s “horrible and very unfair situation” and that he “cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!”

