Leigh Corfman’s Lawyers Say Roy Moore ‘Likely Failed’ His Own Polygraph Test

Lawyers representing Leigh Corfman, the woman who accused 2020 Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was fourteen and he was an adult, said on Monday that Moore had “likely failed” the polygraph test he’d taken in an attempt to discredit Corfman and his other accusers.

In Corfman’s defamation lawsuit against Moore, her lawyers filed a motion to reopen Moore’s deposition to question him about the polygraph test he took in December 2017.

When Moore took the test while trying to stall Sen. Doug Jones’s (D-AL) certification after Jones beat him in the 2018 midterms, Corfman’s lawyers said he was trying to launch “yet another volley of accusations about Ms. Corfman’s veracity and motivations for coming forward with her account of Mr. Moore’s sexual abuse of her.”

Moore claimed at the time that the test results (which he didn’t release to the public) had exonerated him, but Corman’s lawyers said his claim is “an exaggeration, at best, and simply false, at worst.”

The lawyers listed several red flags with Moore’s test: The person who administered it, a man who voted for Moore and provided the test at a heavy discount, admitted in a deposition that he never asked Moore whether he knew his accusers (Moore had claimed the test proved he didn’t know them) and a former FBI polygraph examiner found that Moore’s test had used a flawed and outdated technique.

But most damning of all, the filing said the ex-FBI examiner found that even if the test were reliable, “the results indicate that Mr. Moore was being deceptive when asked relevant questions concerning Ms. Corfman.”

According to Corfman’s lawyers, the examiner identified at least two moments when Moore showed “heightened” physiological responses when answering “no” to questions asking if he’d tried to have sex with Corfman or touch her breasts.

H/t AL.com.