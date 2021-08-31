Latest
3 hours ago ago
DeSantis Takes School Mask War To New Level As Pandemic Rages
HALAJUN, HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - 2021/08/29: Steve Lynch, Republican candidate for Northampton County executive, speaks during the anti-vaccine, anti-mask mandate Rally for Freedom.Anti-vaccine protesters gathered on the steps of Pennsylvania State Capitol during the Rally for Freedom. The Worldwide Rally for Freedom 3.5 at the Pennsylvania State Capitol was one of many coordinated events across the United States calling for an end to vaccine mandates. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
16 hours ago ago
Pro-Trump PA GOP Candidate Says He’ll Rally ’20 Strong Men’ To Boot Pro-Mask School Board Members
17 hours ago ago
Ed Dept Follows Lead Of Disability Rights Groups Challenging School Mask Mandates

Lawyer For More Than A Dozen Jan. 6 Defendants Is AWOL, May Have COVID, Feds Say

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Trump supporters storm the Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
By
|
August 31, 2021 11:13 a.m.

John Pierce, a conservative lawyer who represents 17 Capitol insurrectionists, is missing and has left his clients without legal representation since Monday last week, according to federal prosecutors.

Channing Phillips, the acting U.S. Attorney General for the District of Columbia, told the court in a case involving one of the 17 insurrectionists on Monday that his office hasn’t had contact with Pierce since August 23, and has heard “conflicting information” about Pierce’s whereabouts amid reports that the lawyer is currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

According to the court filing, Pierce’s associate, Ryan Marshall, told the court on August 25 that the attorney was “on a ventilator and non-responsive” while being treated for COVID-19, then apparently hedged the next day and said that he hadn’t personally spoken with Pierce, and that he was getting conflicting information.

“Before that hearing, Mr. Marshall told the Assistant U.S. Attorney that he had not had any direct contact with Mr. Pierce, but that one of Mr. Pierce’s friends had told him that Mr. Pierce was sick with COVID-19 and another had said he was not,” the filing reads. “During the hearing, Mr. Marshall requested, and was granted, a sealed bench conference at which to discuss Mr. Pierce’s condition.”

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Phillips noted more inconsistent reports on Pierce’s health status: First a colleague of Pierce at the National Constitutional Law Union (NCLU) told NPR reporter Tom Dreisbach that Pierce was hospitalized and “appears to have been suffering from dehydration and exhaustion” but did not have COVID-19. Then Dreisbach reported later that a source close to Pierce said that the lawyer was hospitalized for the virus but was not placed on a ventilator.

Pierce’s absence and the fact that Marshall isn’t a licensed attorney means the 17 insurrectionists being represented by Pierce now “appear to be effectively without counsel,” the prosecutor wrote.

TPM has been unable to reach Pierce. His firm’s office number appears to have been disconnected, and the cell phone contact listed on his website leads to a voicemail of a person stating that the number “no longer” belongs to Pierce.

NCLU, Pierce’s non-profit, did not immediately respond to TPM’s inquiry.

Pierce, a conservative hardliner, railed against masks and the COVID-19 vaccine on Twitter earlier this year.

“This whole thing is just beyond ridiculous at this point. Take your mask off and live your life,” the lawyer tweeted last month. “We are Americans.”

In addition to the Jan. 6 defendants, Pierce represented Kyle Rittenhouse, the then-17-year-old who was charged with killing two people during the George Floyd Protests, before the teen’s family fired the attorney, claiming he had stolen from Rittenhouse’s legal defense fund.

Read the filing below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: