Volker Felt ‘Pushed Out’ By Pompeo. Now He’s Telling His Story To Congress

Former U.S. Representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker clearly has some beef with the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Last week, Pompeo unceremoniously forced him out after revelations surfaced about Rudy Giuliani’s contacts with State Department officials who helped him get meetings with Ukrainians to better spread his smear campaign against the Bidens.

According to the Daily Beast, a senior official said that Volker “definitely felt like he was being pushed out.”

Volker crossed Pompeo as soon as he got the chance, when the Secretary of State was howling from the rooftops that over his dead body would any department officials testify before House Democrats.

Volker agreed to give a closed-door deposition before the House Oversight, Foreign Affairs and Intelligence Committees Thursday anyway.

Volker was cited in the whistleblower complaint as trying to “contain the damage” of Giuliani’s exploits, and will likely be a wealth of information about at least that leg of the unfurling scandal.