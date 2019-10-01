Ex-Ukraine Envoy Kurt Volker Still Plans To Testify Despite Pompeo’s Defiant Letter

Latest
Kurt Volker, US Department Special Representative for Ukraine, speaks during a press conference about US-Ukrainian relations in Kiev on July 7, 2019. (Photo by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
October 1, 2019 7:13 pm
Former Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker will testify in the House’s impeachment inquiry this week even after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed to prevent State Department officials from doing so.

According to multiple reports on Tuesday, Volker still plans to give a deposition to the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, and Oversight Committees on Thursday despite Pompeo’s defiant letter to the committee chairs declaring that he would “use all means at my disposal” to block their attempts to interview State Department staffers about the sprawling Ukraine scandal.

Volker resigned last week after a whistleblower complaint detailed how the ex-diplomat scrambled to clean up U.S.-Ukraine relations after Rudy Giuliani’s notorious contacts with Ukrainian officials “in an attempt to ‘contain the damage’ to U.S. national security.”

According to the complaint, Volker and other State Department officials were “deeply disturbed” by Giuliani and President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate 2020 rival Joe Biden.

