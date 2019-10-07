Latest
8 mins ago
Ex-Ukraine Envoy Volker Out At The McCain Institute
on November 14, 2018 in Washington, DC.
1 hour ago
Trump Gets An Earful From GOP Allies Over His Latest Move In Syria
1 hour ago
Energy Secretary Rick Perry Says He’s Not Resigning

GOP Can’t Seem To Get On Same Page On Trump’s Call For China To Probe Biden

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 02: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks to the media about tariffs, following a television interview, on the north lawn of the White House, on August 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. ... WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 02: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks to the media about tariffs, following a television interview, on the north lawn of the White House, on August 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. When pressed during an interview with Fox Business Network if U.S. President Donald Trump would delay tariffs on Chinese goods Kudlow commented, “The president’s not satisfied with the progress on the trade deal”. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 7, 2019 11:54 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Republicans are struggling to find a unified way to spin the fact that President Trump publicly called on China to probe former Vice President Joe Biden.

The latest to contribute to the hodgepodge messaging: National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow.

During a pool spray with reporters on Monday morning, Kudlow was asked if President Trump was joking when he said in front of cameras last week that China should investigate Biden and his son Hunter Biden. That narrative — that Trump was just joking, or trolling China — has emerged as the most popular Republican defense of the President’s remarks.

“I don’t honestly know, I don’t honestly know,” Kudlow said Monday.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appeared to diverge from the joking rhetoric as well earlier Monday. When he was asked about the sarcasm defense on “Fox and Friends,” McCarthy outright denied that Trump actually asked China to investigate, pivoting to harp on the perceived importance of probing Biden.

“You watch what the President said, he’s not saying China should investigate,” McCarthy said. “But let’s get to the clear point. If I’m a member of Congress and I break the law and there should be an investigation, and I run for another office, you’d still investigate me. More people in America want to investigate what Biden has done and his son, than want to impeach this president. But somehow the Democrats want to deny that.”

Over the weekend, a handful of Republicans appeared to assemble some sort of unified response to the ordeal. Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Roy Blunt (R-MO) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) all insisted on Sunday that Trump was joking or not being earnest with his remark, arguing instead that the President was actually just trying to get the “press all spun up about this.”

“You really think he was serious about thinking that China’s going to investigate the Biden family?” Jordan asked when questioned about the offense during an interview with ABC News.

Regardless of whether Trump was “trolling” when he said a foreign power should investigate one of his main political rivals, the President still said it. In front of reporters. While the cameras rolled.

“Well I would think if they were honest about it, they would start a major investigation into the Bidens. It’s a very simple answer,” Trump said of Ukraine last week before adding, “Likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens. Because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine.”

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: