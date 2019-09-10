Former UK Ambassador Who Called Trump Admin ‘Inept’ Is Named A Lord

Kim Darroch, a British diplomat who described President Donald Trump’s administration as “inept” and “dysfunctional,” was named a lord on Tuesday.

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May nominated Darroch for Crossbench Peerages, which would allow him to join the House of Lords. Queen Elizabeth then formally approved the nomination.

Darroch resigned from his post as British ambassador to the U.S. in July after the Daily Mail published leaked diplomatic cables that revealed Darroch’s comments about the Trump administration.

“We don’t really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept,” he wrote in the memos.

Trump retaliated with a tweet that derided Darroch as a “pompous fool” and a “very stupid guy.”