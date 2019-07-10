UK Ambassador Who Called Trump ‘Inept’ And ‘Dysfunctional’ Resigns

Britain’s ambassador to the United States resigned following a tumultuous week of jabs from President Trump after memos he penned — in which he barraged the Trump administration — leaked to British media over the weekend.

According to CNN International and British media, Kim Darroch’s resignation was announced by the United Kingdom Foreign Office on Wednesday.

“The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like,” Darroch reportedly wrote to the UK Foreign Office . “Although my posting is not due to end until the end of this year, I believe in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador.”

The White House offered a mild reaction to the news on Wednesday morning.

“I think the reality was that in light of the last few days his ability to be effective was probably limited, so it was probably the right course,” Vice President Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff Marc Short told reporters.

The resignation follows Trump’s declaration that the U.S. would not longer work with Darroch, who, according to the leaked memos called the Trump administration “inept” and “dysfunctional,” among other things. After the leak over the weekend, UK Prime Minister Theresa May called the situation regrettable.

Trump responded by insulting May and calling Darroch “wacky.”