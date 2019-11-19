Fox News Hosts Urge Trump: ‘Don’t Tweet’ During Impeachment Hearings

Fox News hosts have some sound — or rather, silent — advice for President Trump as the third day of public impeachment hearings begin.

Last Friday, Trump came under fire for tweeting attacks against ousted Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch while her public testimony was underway. Trump’s tweet, which argued that “everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad” and that it is a President’s “absolute right to appoint ambassadors,” was swiftly met with backlash that included accusations of witness tampering.

Although several House Republicans gave Trump cover on his tweets in the minutes after Yovanovitch’s testimony wrapped up, the New York Times reported Saturday that Trump’s advisers and allies privately admitted that his tweets were damaging.

After playing a clip of Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) railing against a “politically-based” impeachment process, “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade on Tuesday advised Trump to “just ignore this whole thing” and “don’t tweet during it.”

“I just think overall, the President should just ignore this whole thing. Don’t tweet during it, don’t get outraged over it. It ticks you off,” Kilmeade said. “There’s so much for him to do, I just think let these guys like Doug Collins and company fight it out and keep it on the straight and narrow for the Republican perspective.”

Watch Kilmeade’s remarks below:

Kilmeade advises Trump: "Don't tweet" during impeachment hearings pic.twitter.com/jsGC1tktSf — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) November 19, 2019

Kilmeade’s comments echoed those of Fox News host Laura Ingraham the night before. After she argued that “impeachment is just another campaign strategy” for Democrats, Ingraham said that if she were Trump, she “wouldn’t tweet” about impeachment.

“Now if I were Trump, I wouldn’t even talk about impeachment. I wouldn’t tweet about it, I would dignify it,” Ingraham said Monday evening. “It’s not an impeachment drama, it’s a comedy of constitutional errors. You know what I would say? I would say see you in court. Or see you at the ballot box. That’s real drama. The type that could bring down the House.”

Watch Ingraham’s remarks below: