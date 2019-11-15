Trump Attacks Yovanovitch As She Appears At Impeachment Testimony

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13: U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the East Room of the White House on November 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
November 15, 2019 10:32 a.m.
President Trump attacked ousted Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch Friday morning as she testified in the House impeachment probe, despite White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham claiming that the President would not watch the hearing after taking in Intel Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes’ (R-CA) conspiracy theory-laden opening statement.

Only an hour into Yovanovitch’s public testimony, where she’s thus far expressed her “amazement” that corrupt foreign interests found a “willing partner” in Americans to achieve her ouster in her opening statement, Trump went on a Twitter tirade railing against the ousted Ukraine ambassador.

In his Friday morning tweets, Trump argued that “everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad” and that it is a President’s “absolute right to appoint ambassadors.”

Within the first hour of Yovanovitch testifying publicly, the White House released a memorandum of the first conversation between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in April.

The night before Yovanovitch’s public testimony, Trump went on a tweet-storm denying that EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland linked the withheld Ukraine military aide to a phony investigation into the Bidens.

The President’s tweets aimed at Yovanovitch sparked a wave of backlash that noted how he didn’t react to the public testimony of acting ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor and top State Department official George Kent the same way:

Summer Concepcion
