Latest
48 mins ago
Feds Nab Fourth Defendant In Case Against Giuliani Pals At JFK Airport In New York
1 hour ago
Ex-Pompeo Adviser To Testify That Trump Admin. Politicized The State Department
1 hour ago
In WH Visit, Trump Pushed Parents Of UK Teen Killed In Crash To Meet Woman Responsible

McCarthy Dumps On Giuliani’s Legal Chops: I’d Rather Have ‘Other People’ Represent Me

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks about the impeachment inquiry with members of the press during his weekly press conference in the Capitol on September 26, 2019. (Photo by Aurora Samperio/NurPhoto v... House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks about the impeachment inquiry with members of the press during his weekly press conference in the Capitol on September 26, 2019. (Photo by Aurora Samperio/NurPhoto via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 16, 2019 11:56 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) apparently thinks President Donald Trump could do better than Rudy Giuliani in these trying times for the President.

During a press conference with House Republican leadership on Wednesday, a reporter asked McCarthy if Trump should keep Giuliani as his personal lawyer as the House impeachment inquiry continues to shed light upon Giuliani’s role in the President’s scheme to pressure a foreign government to damage his political rival.

“That’s a question for the President about being the lawyer,” McCarthy responded. “I think there would be other people I would have represent myself.”

For his part, Trump has stood by Giuliani despite the burgeoning scandal and the arrest of two of Giuliani’s associates (although he was vague about the lawyer’s standing last week).

Watch McCarthy make the comment below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: