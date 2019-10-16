McCarthy Dumps On Giuliani’s Legal Chops: I’d Rather Have ‘Other People’ Represent Me

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) apparently thinks President Donald Trump could do better than Rudy Giuliani in these trying times for the President.

During a press conference with House Republican leadership on Wednesday, a reporter asked McCarthy if Trump should keep Giuliani as his personal lawyer as the House impeachment inquiry continues to shed light upon Giuliani’s role in the President’s scheme to pressure a foreign government to damage his political rival.

“That’s a question for the President about being the lawyer,” McCarthy responded. “I think there would be other people I would have represent myself.”

For his part, Trump has stood by Giuliani despite the burgeoning scandal and the arrest of two of Giuliani’s associates (although he was vague about the lawyer’s standing last week).

Watch McCarthy make the comment below: