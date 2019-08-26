Latest
Ginsburg Makes First Appearance Since News Of Cancer Treatment

August 26, 2019
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg appeared to be healthy and playful Monday during her first public appearance since news surfaced that she had recently been treated for pancreatic cancer.

Ginsburg received an honorary degree from the University of Buffalo. During her speech, she joked about her being the “notorious RBG” and said she didn’t even consider skipping the event when “my own health problems presented challenges.”

“(It’s) beyond my wildest imagination that I would one day become the Notorious RBG,” she said. “I am now 86 years old, yet people of all ages want to take their picture with me. Amazing.”

The Supreme Court announced last week that Ginsburg had gone through three weeks of radiation after doctors discovered a malignancy on her pancreas.

As the senior liberal justice on an ideologically split court, Ginsburg’s health is a matter of continuous attention. Last summer, Ginsburg said she could see herself serving on the bench for five more years.

