on March 4, 2015 in Miami, Florida.
Iranian-Americans Are Being Detained At The Border, Muslim Advocacy Group Alleges
on January 31, 2019 in Washington, DC.
How Trump’s Trade War Is Making Lobbyists Rich And Slamming Small Businesses
Trump Threatens To Slap Iraq With ‘Very Big’ Sanctions If It Kicks Out U.S. Forces

Julian Castro Endorses Warren Days After Dropping Out Of 2020 Race

PASADENA, UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 18 2019: Democratic presidential candidate, Julian Castro, speaks at the town hall on workers solidarity and migrant justice in Pasadena, California. Castro met with his community m... PASADENA, UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 18 2019: Democratic presidential candidate, Julian Castro, speaks at the town hall on workers solidarity and migrant justice in Pasadena, California. Castro met with his community members at the Job Center ahead of the Democratic Party Debate to be held at Loyola Marymount University.- PHOTOGRAPH BY Ronen Tivony / Echoes Wire/ Barcroft Media (Photo credit should read Ronen Tivony / Echoes Wire / Barcroft Media via Getty Images) MORE LESS
January 6, 2020 10:38 a.m.
Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro announced his endorsement of Elizabeth Warren just four days after he withdrew from the race.

In a Monday morning tweet, Castro posted a video which features a visit to Warren’s house. After starting the video by saying that his “story wouldn’t be possible without the strong women who came before me” such as his grandmother, Victoria, who came to the United States as a child and “passed on those values of hard work and perseverance” to his single mother, Castro went on say “there’s one candidate I see who’s unafraid to fight like hell.”

Following a scene where Warren greets him at her house, Castro then says “that’s why I’m proud to endorse Elizabeth Warren for president.”

At her house, Warren tells Castro that he “did so many things in this campaign.”

“And it continues to matter,” Warren said. “It’s not just in the past tense — it matters.”

Castro then told Warren that his campaign had “the same vision that I see in you, in your campaign, in the America that you would help bring about.”

“Nobody is working harder than you are,” Castro said. “Not only in meeting people, but listening to people.

After Warren responded that the thing she hears the most from people in the selfie lines is “hope,” Castro said that “it takes a great president — it also takes the people behind that president.”

“That’s what you’re summoning — the energy of the people, matched with a strong, positive vision for change in our country,” Castro said.

Watch Castro’s endorsement of Warren below:

Minutes after Castro announced his endorsement, Warren tweeted that she’s “honored” to have his support.

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
