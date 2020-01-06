Julian Castro Endorses Warren Days After Dropping Out Of 2020 Race

Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro announced his endorsement of Elizabeth Warren just four days after he withdrew from the race.

In a Monday morning tweet, Castro posted a video which features a visit to Warren’s house. After starting the video by saying that his “story wouldn’t be possible without the strong women who came before me” such as his grandmother, Victoria, who came to the United States as a child and “passed on those values of hard work and perseverance” to his single mother, Castro went on say “there’s one candidate I see who’s unafraid to fight like hell.”

Following a scene where Warren greets him at her house, Castro then says “that’s why I’m proud to endorse Elizabeth Warren for president.”

At her house, Warren tells Castro that he “did so many things in this campaign.”

“And it continues to matter,” Warren said. “It’s not just in the past tense — it matters.”

Castro then told Warren that his campaign had “the same vision that I see in you, in your campaign, in the America that you would help bring about.”

“Nobody is working harder than you are,” Castro said. “Not only in meeting people, but listening to people.

After Warren responded that the thing she hears the most from people in the selfie lines is “hope,” Castro said that “it takes a great president — it also takes the people behind that president.”

“That’s what you’re summoning — the energy of the people, matched with a strong, positive vision for change in our country,” Castro said.

Watch Castro’s endorsement of Warren below:

Today I'm proud to endorse @ewarren for president. Elizabeth and I share a vision of America where everyone counts. An America where people⁠—not the wealthy or well-connected⁠—are put first. I'm proud to join her in the fight for big, structural change. pic.twitter.com/xDvMEKqpF3 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 6, 2020

Minutes after Castro announced his endorsement, Warren tweeted that she’s “honored” to have his support.