Julian Castro Drops Out Of 2020 Democratic Race

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 03: Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro speaks during the 2020 Public Service Forum hosted by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) at UNLV on August 3, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By
|
January 2, 2020 9:40 a.m.
Julian Castro, the sole Latino candidate in the 2020 Democratic primary, announced the end of his presidential run Thursday.

In a video message released by his campaign, Castro said that he “determined that it simply isn’t our time.”

 “Today it’s with a heavy heart, and profound gratitude, that I will suspend my campaign for president,” Castro said in the video featuring scenes from his year on the campaign trail.

Castro added that he’s “not done fighting,” but did not specify his immediate plans.

“I’ll keep working towards a nation where everyone counts, a nation where everyone can get a good job, good health care and a decent place to live,” Castro said in the video.

Although he was seen as a potential vehicle for Democrats to attract Latino voters, Castro’s withdrawal ends a yearlong campaign where he failed to stick out from the crowded Democratic primary field. The New York Times noted that Castro rarely exceeded 2 percent support in national or early voting state polls. Despite appearing in the first four Democratic primary debates, he failed to poll high enough to appear in the following debates.

Some of Castro’s memorable moments during his presidential bid include taking a shot at former Vice President Joe Biden’s memory when the candidates debated health care policy proposals and his confrontation with former Rep. Beto O’Rourke where he argued for decriminalizing border crossings during the first Democratic presidential debate.

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
