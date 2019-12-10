Latest
Jim Jordan, Who Has Berated Impeachment Witnesses, Isn’t Sweating His Legacy

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 09: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) sits during a break in testimony by Democratic and Republican counsels during an impeachment hearing before the House Judiciary Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill December 9, 2019 in Washington, DC.
December 10, 2019 4:39 p.m.
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) can’t be bothered with his reputation as he continues to boisterously defend President Trump amid the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

According to a HuffPost report Tuesday, Jordan expressed his lack of concern regarding how he will be remembered in light of the impeachment proceedings.

“I don’t care how I’m remembered,” Jordan told HuffPost. “I care that the American people elected this guy President, he’s doing a great job, and [the Democrats] have zero facts on their side to remove this guy from office.”

Jordan insisted that he was more concerned about Democrats supposedly still being in denial of Trump winning the 2016 presidential election, and the “arrogance” of people like Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan, who testified last week that Trump should be impeached.

“The arrogance that lady had for hillbillies like Jim Jordan from Ohio, or Mark Meadows from the mountains of North Carolina, or anyone across the heartland who voted for this President,” said Jordan, referring to himself in the third person, “the disdain that she had for us, you know, regular folk.”

Jordan then told HuffPost that he hasn’t given how he will be remembered “a second’s thought” and that “the first time that even entered my mind was 20 seconds ago when you asked me.”

HuffPost added that both Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) and Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) shared a similar sentiment regarding their place in history.

Meadows told HuffPost, “If you can find one member of Congress who can name more than 10 people who voted [for past impeachment cases] one way or another, I’ll treat you to a steak dinner.” Collins similarly argued that “history writes itself” and that “the person who decides what history is gonna say about him is a fool.”

Last month, after temporarily moving to the House Intelligence Committee, Jordan defended Trump after he bashed ousted Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch in the midst of her public hearing in tweets and dismissed the testimony of David Holmes as “some guy who overheard a phone call.”

Read HuffPost’s report here.

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
