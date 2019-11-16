Jordan Brushes Off Testimony Of Diplomat Who Described Trump-Sondland Call

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) brushed off the impeachment testimony of David Holmes, an aide to former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor, on Saturday while on his way to the closed-door testimony of senior Office of Management and Budget official Mark Sandy.

Holmes’ opening statement, which CNN first reported Friday night, described to House investigators a July 26 phone call that he overheard between Ambassador Gordon Sondland and President Trump during which Trump brought up Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky doing the “investigation.”

When asked about what he thought of Holmes’ testimony, Jordan dismissed the diplomat as “some guy who overheard a phone call.”

“You got some guy who overheard a phone call, I’m sure he’s going to be a witness next week, we’ll have him in an open hearing, and will get a chance to question him there,” Jordan said.

Pressed on whether he thinks that it was appropriate for Trump to follow up on the “investigation” he discussed with Sondland, Jordan once again dodged the question.

“We’ll get a chance to question this guy, I’m sure the Democrats are going to bring him in, while — I’m betting they’re going to bring him in for a hearing, and we’ll get a chance to question him in the open,” Jordan said, before arguing that “we can’t even really talk about what he had to say because he didn’t release his transcript.”

On Friday, Jordan predictably defended Trump’s tweets bashing ousted Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch in the midst of her public hearing.

