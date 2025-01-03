LIVE COVERAGE

Johnson Tries To Avoid McCarthy’s Fate In First Speakership Showdown Of New Congress

January 3, 2025
14
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 20: U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks to the press at the U.S. Capitol on December 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. The House approved a stopgap funding bill Friday to avert a ... WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 20: U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks to the press at the U.S. Capitol on December 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. The House approved a stopgap funding bill Friday to avert a government shutdown, extending funding into mid-March and including disaster relief, but omitting a debt ceiling suspension sought by President-elect Donald J. Trump after Republican opposition. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 3, 2025
14

Incumbent Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) aims to avoid his predecessor’s fate Friday — both his ultimate firing and the humiliating 15-round gauntlet to get the job before it — as the vote for a new speaker opens the 119th Congress.

President-Elect Donald Trump has endorsed Johnson, but the speaker has already lost the one Republican he can spare in Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), given full attendance and no “present” votes.

With margins as tight as they can get, the vote is a test of Trump’s ability to inspire — and leadership’s ability to enforce — Republican unity as the party begins its new trifecta.

More Less

Incumbent Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) aims to avoid his predecessor’s fate Friday — both his ultimate firing and the humiliating 15-round gauntlet to get the job before it — as the vote for a new speaker opens the 119th Congress.

President-Elect Donald Trump has endorsed Johnson, but the speaker has already lost the one Republican he can spare in Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), given full attendance and no “present” votes.

With margins as tight as they can get, the vote is a test of Trump’s ability to inspire — and leadership’s ability to enforce — Republican unity as the party begins its new trifecta.

14
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
14
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. If at “Frist” you don’t succeed, try, try again!

    One wonders how often Johnson consults his “Porn Meter.”

  2. Avatar for debg debg says:

    Seems a little early for popcorn, but I love it, so I’ll make a big bowl for the day!

  3. Wouldn’t it be crazy/great if Jeffries was elected?!!!

  4. Ideally Rethugliklans will drag this out until Jan. 20 without certifying the vote and Kamala Harris will be sworn in.

  5. Johnson: “Here’s the deal: if you elect me without any stunts, the first round of raw milk is on me!”

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

8 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for becca656 Avatar for debg Avatar for benthere Avatar for demyankee Avatar for tiowally Avatar for fuashcroft Avatar for katscherger Avatar for coprophagoussmile Avatar for zenicetus Avatar for powwow Avatar for JustPeachy

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: