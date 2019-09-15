Report: Bolton Left Because Trump Wasn’t Hawkish Enough About Iran

Latest
By
|
September 15, 2019 11:36 am
Former National Security Advisor John Bolton reportedly left the White House because he opposed President Donald Trump opting to soften his administration’s pressure campaign against Iran.

In an Axios report published on Saturday, an unnamed Bolton ally said that Bolton, an outspoken advocate for hawkish foreign policy measures, resigned after Trump told him in a meeting last week that he was considering lifting some sanctions on Iran.

After Bolton’s ouster, Trump told the press that he was considering talks with Iranian president Hassan Rouhani on Tehran’s nuclear program and the administration’s sanctions.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admitted that there were “definitely” areas of disagreement with the ex-national security advisor, but declined to specify.

