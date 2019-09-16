Report: Bolton’s Already Shopping Around For A Book Deal On A Potential Tell-All

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s reportedly already looking to land a book deal on his experiences at the White House after his unceremonious ouster less than a week ago.

According to the Daily Beast, Bolton’s been in talks with several literary agents about the potential tell-all.

One of the Daily Beast’s unnamed sources said that Bolton, who parted ways with President Donald Trump on a noticeably hostile note, “has a lot to dish.”

Though it’s unclear what exactly Bolton plans to disclose, Trump and his staff reportedly have a system to persuade an outgoing aide not to write embarrassing exposés about the administration.